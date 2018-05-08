WIDE Services Expands Reporting and Analytics Offerings Through IntelliBoard Partnership

WIDE Services, a Certified Moodle Partner in Greece and Cyprus, has partnered with IntelliBoard to provide expanded reporting and analytics services.

WIDE Services has solved our challenge of providing support and services to Greece and Cyprus with savvy, knowledgeable, and experienced people who understand the Moodle LMS and eLearning.” — Dr. Tonya Riney, VP, Client Services, IntelliBoard

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses, educational institutions and training companies utilizing the Moodle LMS in Greece and Cyprus can now access IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics provider for the Moodle™ LMS and Moodle Premium Integrator, via WIDE Services, a certified Moodle Partner in Greece and Cyprus.

Users of the Moodle LMS now have access to expanded reporting and analytics capabilities provided by IntelliBoard to inform their educational business decision-making. WIDE Services is also translating the IntelliBoard platform into Greek, and will provide support services for IntelliBoard in the Greek language. Users fluent in English can utilize the IntelliBoard support portal and chat functions also - providing extended services and support. The launch of IntelliBoard 5.0 brings expanded reporting functionality, personalization, dashboard templates, conditional notifications and an AI assisted search function - available to the Greek LMS market through WIDE Services. Expanded features allow LMS users to validate eLearning efforts through user-friendly, on-demand, real-time insight and improve workflows.

"We've had considerable interest from the Greek market for the last 18 months, with no easy way to provide assistance or support. WIDE Services solves this challenge with savvy, knowledgeable, and experienced people who understand the Moodle LMS and eLearning," shared Dr. Tonya Riney, VP of Client Services at IntelliBoard. She continued, "the folks at WIDE Services could not be better, kinder, or more fun to work with."

Yiannis Arapoglou, CEO of WIDE Services stated, "Our partnership with Intelliboard is a great opportunity for us and our customers to have high quality reporting and analytics services, through a very friendly and interesting platform. WIDE Services will provide the translation of the Greek language, strengthening and facilitating the need of customers in Greece and Cyprus in the eLearning market."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

Contact Tonya Riney @ IntelliBoard: tonya@IntelliBoard.net, +1.866.89.REPORTS

About WIDE Services

WIDE Services (www.wideservices.gr) provides a WIDE range of services in the field of e-learning. Its main scope is the innovative and creative ideas of its members for web projects in general and eLearning in particular. A certified Moodle Partner in Greece since 2013 and Cyprus since 2017, and has been certified with ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 27001: 2013, for the high quality services it provides. WIDE Services offers integrated solutions at the field of eLearning with LMS Moodle (hosting, customization, development, support, education), web conference tools, custom content development in SCORM, ready-made SCORM content library (soft skills, technical skills etc), interfacing with various systems (such as HRIS, eshop, CRM, SIS, Business intelligence, etc), learning analytics/reporting, licenses for eLearning authoring tools, mlearning solutions, Gamification and more, to help customers make the most of their creative ideas.

Contact Asteria Marantou @ WIDE Services: marantou.a@wideservices.gr, Tel: (+30) 210 4223330