IntelliBoard Now Available in Japan via Resonant-Solutions

Educational institutions and training organizations in Japan now have access to IntelliBoard through Resonant-Solutions, a Japanese provider of LMS solutions

Resonant Solutions has been absolutely incredible - a complete powerhouse of service and support while translating our platform to the Japanese language.” — Dr. Tonya Riney

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard,the premier reporting and analytics provider for the Moodle™ LMS and Moodle Premium Integrator, announces its expansion to Japan through Resonant Solutions, an IntelliBoard partner, and provider of LMS solutions.

Resonant Solutions has translated the IntelliBoard platform to Japanese and will provide support and training for IntelliBoard clients in Japanese. Clients fluent in English can also contact IntelliBoard directly. Training organizations and educational institutions throughout Japan can now access the IntelliBoard's user-friendly, real-time insight to inform their educational business decisions.

Kanji Syuto, CEO, expressed enthusiasm for IntelliBoard: "IntelliBoard allows users to easily analyze the state of learning for schools and companies that use open source LMS environments."

"We are so fortunate to have Resonant Solutions as a new IntelliBoard partner," stated Dr. Tonya Riney, VP Client Services for IntelliBoard. Resonant Solutions has been absolutely incredible - a complete powerhouse of service and support while we translated our platform to the Japanese language. Having IntelliBoard available within the Japanese market in its native language is an absolute thrill."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

Contact Tonya Riney @ IntelliBoard: tonya@IntelliBoard.net, +1.866.89.REPORTS

About Resonant Solutions

Resonant Solutions provides cloud-service support for open-source LMS environments, plug-in development, and services to universities and companies in Japan. Resonant Solutions also supports Mahara, KalturaCE, Wowza Streaming Engine, and is a gold sponsor of the Japanese Moodle Moot.

Contact Kanji Syuto @ Resonant Solutions: k.syuto@resonant-sol.jp, TEL 03-6721-7430