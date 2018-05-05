Publicist to the Rich and Famous Considering New Clients until June 20th

A-list Pubic Relations Firm Hollywood Sentinel P.R; ranked as one of the Most Powerful Boutique PR Companies on the Planet, considering New Clients Until Summer

The unique thing about our company is that we are experts in not just one, but in most all areas of the arts, and working professionals in these areas, giving us more power to better help clients.” — Bruce Edwin

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA , USA, May 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-list Public Relations Firm Hollywood Sentinel PR, headed by music veteran Bruce Edwin (subnormal magazine, Hollywood Sentinel dot com, Starpower Management) who managed Michael Jackson guitarist David Williams, is now accepting just four more new bands or singers for Public Relations representation, and three more actors or models for this summer.

Hollywood Sentinel P.R's parent company Starpower Management represents over ten billion dollars worth of deals in the areas of motion picture studios, master works of fine art, companies, film property, models and talent, and more. Starpower Management now considers new clients who are celebrities or stars only.

Clients of Hollywood Sentinel PR have attended; The Grammy's, Oscars, Golden Globes, Cannes, and Sundance among many more, won awards including; Grammy's Golden Globes, and Oscar nominations, and appeared on stages at; The Whisky a Go Go, Canyon Club, Viper Room, House of Blues, and Coachella among others, and appeared on shows including; America's Got Talent, Dr. Phil, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, Huffington Post, and many more. Hollywood Sentinel PR has booked clients on countless high profile red carpet events attended by A-list stars and covered by the biggest media in the world. Hollywood Sentinel PR also owns its own media including Hollywood Sentinel dot com, which is read by some of the biggest stars on the planet.

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations Services include; EPK creation, music production, music supervision, band formation, gig booking, reel creation, movie database assistance, red carpet booking, media pitches, SEO, music video production, press releases, indie and major label pitching, positioning, branding, marketing, sales, career coaching, certified life coaching, and much more.

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations Manager Bruce Edwin states, "The unique thing about our company is that we are experts in not just one, but in most all areas of the arts; from music and film, to fashion, modeling, and fine art, among more. Further, because we own media and a management firm, and are working professionals in multiple areas of power in the entertainment industry, we are better positioned than most other PR companies to serve the needs of our clients in the most effective manner. For this reason, we provide non exclusive, short contracts, with specific guarantees in writing, that most other companies simply do not provide."

Public Relations is a paid service. For consideration, potential clients are invited to send their first and last legal name, direct phone number, e-mail, website if applicable, photos, and if a musician or singer, your music on site or links to music via YouTube, BandCamp, Reverb Nation, or SoundCloud. (All genres considered. Attachments or registration only sites not accepted).

Visit:www.BruceEdwin.com

And visit: www.HollywoodSentinel.com

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relationsl Tel / Fax: 310-226-7176 Email:

Email: StarpowerManagementLLC@gmail.com

Follow Bruce Edwin on FB at: https://www.facebook.com/BruceEdwinProductions

Follow Bruce on Quora at: https://www.quora.com/profile/Bruce-Edwin-1