Rep. Kunse hosts local office hours

State Rep. Tom Kunse invites residents to meet with him during his upcoming office hours in Clare and Big Rapids.

Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with Rep. Kunse to share their thoughts, questions, and concerns. The meetings are open to the public, and no appointment is necessary to attend.

Rep. Kunse will be available Wednesday, Aug. 19th at the following locations:

9 to 10 a.m. at Cops and Doughnuts, 521 N McEwan St. in Clare.

1 to 2 p.m. at Big Rapids Township Hall, 14212 Northland Dr. in Big Rapids.

Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative may call his Lansing office at (517) 373-7317 or email [email protected].