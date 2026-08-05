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JOINT MEETING: Budget & Facilities Committee

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Budget and Facilities joint Committee meeting for Monday, August 10, at 5:00 PM.

The meeting will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center located at 200 W. Gaines Street, Lawrenceburg, 38464. The public is welcome to attend. 

Published 8/5/26

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JOINT MEETING: Budget & Facilities Committee

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