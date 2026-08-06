A' Bedding Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Bedding Design Awards

A' Bedding Design Awards 2026 welcomes innovative bedding, luxury linens and sleep comfort designs from around the world.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Bedding Design Awards . The A' Bedding Design Awards are open for entries by Bedding Designers , Textile Designers, Interior Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Bedding Brands, Bedding Manufacturers, Home Furnishing Companies, Fabric Technologists, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Home Decor Specialists, Hospitality Industry Suppliers, Luxury Linen Producers, Bedding Retailers, Bedding Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Bedding products and sleep textile designs developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Bedding Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of bedding and sleep comfort designs, Bedding Designers, Textile Designers, Interior Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Bedding Brands, Bedding Manufacturers, Home Furnishing Companies, Fabric Technologists, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Home Decor Specialists, Hospitality Industry Suppliers, Luxury Linen Producers, Bedding Retailers, Bedding Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Bedding Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Bedding Awards consideration.The A' Bedding Design Awards recognize excellence in bedding products that combine comfort, functionality, material innovation and aesthetic appeal. From luxury bed linens, comforters and quilts to mattress protectors, pillows, blankets and sleep-enhancing textile solutions, the competition celebrates designs that improve sleep quality and bedroom experiences. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, textile specialists, interior designers, hospitality professionals and material experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, craftsmanship, usability, sustainability and design excellence.Bedding Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Bedding Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Bedding Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Bedding Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Bedding Awards.Eligible entries include comforters, duvets, quilts, bed linens, blankets, pillowcases, mattress protectors, luxury bedding collections and sleep textile innovations that could be submitted to A' Bedding Design Awards : Comforters, Duvets, Quilts, Bedspreads, Blankets, Bed Sheets, Pillowcases, Mattress Protectors and More. Bedding Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/173 Award for Good Bedding DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Bedding Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Bedding Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Bedding Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Bedding Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Bedding Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Bedding Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Bedding Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Bedding Design Awards.Bedding Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, bedding manufacturers, textile professionals, hospitality suppliers, interior designers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=173 to see past winners of the A' International Bedding Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/173 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes outstanding achievements in bedding design and numerous creative disciplines. By celebrating innovations in sleep products, home textiles and bedroom furnishings, the competition encourages designers and manufacturers to create bedding solutions that improve comfort, well-being and everyday living. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help bedding brands, textile manufacturers, industrial designers and home furnishing companies showcase innovative bedding products to a worldwide audience while advancing excellence in sleep-focused design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Bedding Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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