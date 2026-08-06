Tioxide Launches Second Recruitment Phase as Greatham Restart Plans Gather Pace

Karen Askwith, Managing Director at Tioxide Some of the latest recruits to join Tioxide, which is aiming to bring its Greatham TiO2 manufacturing plant back online later this month.

STOCKTON-ON-TEES, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment production is on track to return to Teesside later this month as Tioxide launches the second phase of its recruitment programme ahead of the restart of operations at its Greatham facility in Hartlepool.Since its establishment in April, Tioxide has recruited more than 60 employees in just 12 weeks, filling the majority of the 70 positions announced following LB Group's acquisition of the Greatham site and its associated TiO2 pigment assets. The appointments, spanning finance, business services and operations, have increased the company's current workforce to more than 200 employees.Recruitment at Greatham has focused on production, engineering and technical specialists who will support activities across both the black end and finishing plant. The company has also expanded teams at its research and development centre in Wynyard and its head office in Stockton-on-Tees.Building on this progress, Tioxide has today launched the second phase of its recruitment programme to support the transition as Greatham moves towards full production capability. Around 60 additional roles will be created as the company prepares to bring its second line into operation, taking the total number of positions announced since April to 130.Karen Askwith, Managing Director at Tioxide, said: "The response to our recruitment campaign has been extremely encouraging and reflects the confidence people have in the long-term future of Tioxide.“We have been particularly pleased to see experienced people, who previously worked at our locations, choosing to join us, bringing invaluable operational knowledge and expertise. Alongside these individuals, we are attracting other talented new recruits whose skills, energy and fresh perspectives will play an important role in shaping the next chapter of our business.“Restarting a manufacturing operation of this scale is a major undertaking, and we are continuing to make excellent progress. As we move through the commissioning phase, our focus remains on achieving a safe and successful restart. Subject to the successful completion of key commissioning milestones, we expect single-stream production to resume in August.“Bringing TiO2 pigment manufacturing back to Teesside is incredibly important for our business and for the region. We are proud to be creating high-quality jobs and supporting the local economy and are looking forward to supplying premium products to customers around the world.”For more information on the career opportunities at Tioxide and to register interest, visit: tioxide.com/careers (ends)About TioxideTioxide manufactures premium-performance titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, marketed under the TIOXIDEand DELTIObrands, and designed for use in all major applications. Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees in the UK, the company draws on over 50 years of manufacturing heritage supported by advanced research and development capabilities, and a global supply network. Partnering with customers worldwide, Tioxide provides consistently reliable TiO2 pigments, strong technical customer support, and continuous product innovation. Tioxide is a wholly owned subsidiary of LB Group, the world’s leading TiO2 pigment and titanium sponge manufacturer.Please visit www.tioxide.com for more information about Tioxide and the company’s TiO2 pigments.

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