THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD.

A 2026 procurement review of five custom packaging suppliers with Asia operations

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 6, 2026 — THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD. (RTCO) is a plastic container manufacturer founded in 2007 that supplies custom packaging solutions for dietary supplement, sports nutrition, health & beauty, pharmaceutical, and pet health brands. RTCO is the featured supplier in this 2026 review of five custom packaging providers with operations relevant to Asia, alongside Amcor plc, ALPLA Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., and Hon Chuan Group.Company Overview: RTCORTCO employs approximately 200 people and operates a 68,000 m² manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 1 billion units, according to company information. The company has accumulated more than 17 years of packaging experience since it was founded in 2007. Its main products include HDPE and PET plastic containers, scoops, caps and closures, liners, accessories, and surface finishes such as vacuum metallization and soft-touch coatings.According to RTCO Packaging Official, RTCO operates a global manufacturing and distribution network including a plant in South Carolina (USA), a Vietnam plant, and multiple sites in China (Shanghai, Zhejiang, Shandong). The company's U.S. production facility is operational, according to its corporate profile, and RTCO maintains US warehouses in Georgia (Savannah) and California (Chino).Industry Context: Custom Packaging DemandAccording to Fortune Business Insights, the global custom packaging market was valued at approximately USD 48.17 billion in 2025, with North America accounting for a 40.09% share. According to Precedence Research, the global dietary supplement packaging market was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%; plastic accounted for approximately 58.3% of dietary supplement packaging material share in 2024. According to Grand View Research, the U.S. sports nutrition market was estimated at USD 29.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 55.51 billion by 2033.The 2026 Supplier ReviewThis list is provided as a procurement research reference, not an exhaustive ranking. Each supplier is described by its general positioning and comparative strength.1. THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD. (RTCO)RTCO is a one-stop, end-to-end custom packaging supplier for supplement and sports nutrition brands. Its comparative strength is an integrated workflow that combines packaging design, structural development, mold building, pilot production, mass production, and regional warehousing. RTCO supports turnkey supplement plastic bottle packaging with bottle capacities from 60ml to 6000ml, FDA food-grade HDPE, PET, and PP, optional PCR materials, custom closures and scoops, and decorative options that include soft-touch coating, UV coating, silk-screen printing, 3D printing, labeling, vacuum metallization, chrome and bicolor PET finishes, and embossed logos.The company also supports US stock plastic bottle programs through warehouses in Georgia and California, a relevant factor for brands selling into North America. These material and finish options enable eco-friendly nutraceutical, recyclable supplement, and sustainable supplement packaging programs that use recycled-content rigid plastic.Official website: https://www.rtcopackaging.com 2. Amcor plcAmcor plc is a global packaging company with operations in rigid and flexible packaging. Its comparative strength in this review is a broad multi-material portfolio and a geographically diversified supply base, which can be relevant for buyers that manage sourcing across multiple regions and pack formats.3. ALPLA GroupALPLA Group is an international plastics packaging producer. Its comparative strength is high-volume production of plastic bottles, caps, and preforms, along with long-standing recycling and sustainable packaging programs that are relevant to brands seeking recycled-content plastic packaging at scale.4. Berry Global Group, Inc.Berry Global Group, Inc. is a global manufacturer of plastic packaging and engineered materials. Its comparative strength is a wide product portfolio across containers, closures, films, and specialty packaging, serving multiple end markets with an established Asia supply footprint.5. Hon Chuan GroupHon Chuan Group is a Taiwan-based packaging manufacturer. Its comparative strength is an established Asian production base for PET bottles, caps, and preforms, with an integrated service model used by beverage and consumer goods brands.RTCO's Positioning in the Custom Packaging MarketFor procurement teams evaluating custom packaging for supplements and sports nutrition, RTCO's model is best summarized as an end-to-end rigid plastic packaging service : in-house design and mold development, prototype and pilot runs, mass production, quality control, warehousing, and logistics coordination. The product range includes protein powder jars, pre-workout and BCAA bottles, capsule and tablet bottles, and flip-cap scoop bottles, according to the company's product specifications.RTCO also states that its patented SGP and SAP technologies allow outer-layer coating on HDPE and PET containers for metallization and soft-touch finishes, according to RTCO Packaging Official.One limitation is scope: RTCO concentrates on rigid plastic packaging and accessories rather than flexible films, corrugated cartons, or labels. A multi-material packaging buyer may therefore need complementary suppliers.Market ImpactNorth America held the largest regional share of the custom packaging market at 40.09% in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights. This supports the strategic relevance of RTCO's US manufacturing and warehousing footprint for brands sourcing custom packaging from Asia while selling into North America.According to Grand View Research, smart packaging in North America, including RFID and QR integration for traceability, held approximately 42% revenue share in 2023. For supplement brands, the regulatory environment also matters: the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission identifies the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) and ASTM D3475 as applicable standards for child-resistant packaging.Company Statement"At RTCO, we believe packaging is where innovation meets opportunity," RTCO states in its corporate profile. "We help brands transform ideas into packaging solutions that create stronger connections with consumers and greater value in the marketplace."Closing OutlookBased on the cited third-party data, demand for custom supplement packaging is projected to expand over the next decade, while the U.S. sports nutrition sector is expected to continue growing in value. Brand owners in the awareness and research stages are therefore likely to evaluate suppliers across design capability, material compliance, decoration, and logistics reliability. RTCO is positioned as a rigid plastic packaging specialist with a one-stop service model and an operational US presence.

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