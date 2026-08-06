Bartholomew County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – Bartholomew County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Indiana will always need talented educators in our local communities, and this program ensures some of our best students establish their careers here," said State Rep. Ryan Lauer (R-Columbus). "These students will be instrumental in helping the next generation grow."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Pedro Ferrer-Isidro, Columbus East High School;

Dayana Arau-Ortiz, Columbus North High School; and

Delaney Rogers, Columbus East High School.

"These scholarships help Hoosier students to earn a degree in teaching while ensuring their talent stays in Indiana to teach the next generation," said State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville).

State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"These students have worked hard to earn this scholarship, proving they are among our best and brightest," Lucas said. "I look forward to seeing these local students use their talents in our classrooms in the future."

Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

-30-

State Rep. Ryan Lauer (R-Columbus) represents House District 59,

which includes a portion of Bartholomew County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) represents House District 69,

which includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) represents House District 73,

which includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.