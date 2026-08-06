Railroad Bridge in Conway Closed to River Traffic
The Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge, located at mile 44.4 in Conway, South Carolina is closed to marine traffic due to a mechanical issue.
Due to low-water levels, smaller boats may be able to traverse the area with care.
Updates on repairs and normal operations will be shared as available.
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