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Railroad Bridge in Conway Closed to River Traffic

The Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge, located at mile 44.4 in Conway, South Carolina is closed to marine traffic due to a mechanical issue.

Due to low-water levels, smaller boats may be able to traverse the area with care.

Updates on repairs and normal operations will be shared as available.

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Railroad Bridge in Conway Closed to River Traffic

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