Never Touch or Handle Wild Bats

This week, two bats in Whatcom County tested positive for rabies. Bats are found all over the world and play a vital role in ecosystems by controlling insect populations. However, they can carry rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted through bites or scratches.

Bats generally avoid human contact, so under normal circumstances, there is little cause for concern. Occasionally, they may enter homes through open windows or doors, or our pets might encounter a sick bat. You cannot tell if a bat has rabies by looking at it, so it is crucial to avoid direct contact with wild bats at all times.

“Sometimes we get questions about what part of Whatcom County a rabid bat was found in. Bats are mobile creatures, and people should avoid contact with bats, regardless of the location,” says Tom Kunesh, Program Supervisor, Whatcom County Health and Community Services. “It's an important reminder for human safety, and also the safety of animals we love like our cats or dogs, to make sure our pets are up to date on rabies vaccination.”



Bat encounters are more common in the summer months but can occur at any time of the year. Bats that come into contact with humans or pets are more likely to be rabid. Five to 10% of sick, injured, or dead bats tested by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) have rabies; however, DOH estimates that probably less than 1% of the native wild bat population has rabies.

Here are some simple tips to reduce your risk of rabies exposure if you do encounter a bat.

Never touch, handle, feed, or play with wild animals, especially bats.

Teach children to avoid bats , and to tell an adult if they have any contact with a bat.

, and to tell an adult if they have any contact with a bat. Keep pets away from bats.

Make sure your pet has a current rabies vaccination. Cats and dogs are usually vaccinated:

Cats and dogs are usually vaccinated: Before they are 6 months old;

One year later;

Then every three years.

If you think your pet or livestock was exposed to a bat, contact your veterinarian immediately.

“Bat-proof” your home by making sure that windows and doors are properly screened. Seal openings where bats may enter crawl spaces and attics.

by making sure that windows and doors are properly screened. Seal openings where bats may enter crawl spaces and attics. If you find a bat in your living space, do not handle it with your bare hands. Only capture bats that have had direct contact with a person or pet, or bats found in the room with a person or pet who may have had contact with it.

Only capture bats that have had direct contact with a person or pet, or bats found in the room with a person or pet who may have had contact with it. If you need assistance capturing the bat, contact the Whatcom Humane Society’s Animal Control services at 360-733-2080.

If you find a live bat outside, leave it alone. Bats are very important to our environment and are a protected species in Washington State.

Bats are very important to our environment and are a protected species in Washington State. If you find a dead bat and no people or animals touched it, wear thick gloves or double bag it without direct hand contact and place it in the trash. Do not touch it with your bare hands.

What to do if you may have been exposed

Rabies infection can occur when people are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal or have contact with the infected animal’s saliva through a break in their skin or mucous membrane. The rabies virus attacks the nervous system, and once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. However, rabies in humans is 100% preventable with prompt medical care, including a series of shots that prevent the rabies virus from causing disease.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a bat should take prompt action to protect themselves from disease. Remember the “Four C’s”:

Clean the site of the bite with soap and water immediately. Scrub for 10 minutes with soap and water.

the site of the bite with soap and water immediately. Scrub for 10 minutes with soap and water. Capture the bat safely if possible.

the bat safely if possible. Contact your health care provider if wound treatment is needed.

your health care provider if wound treatment is needed. Call Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) at 360-778-6000.

WCHCS will help determine if anyone may have been bitten or scratched by the bat and if it should be tested for rabies. Never touch or handle a bat without protective equipment.

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