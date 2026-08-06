California One Step Closer to Modernizing Major Rail Stations

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) today announced that his Senate Bill 1375 (SB 1375), legislation establishing a targeted California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption for qualifying urban intermodal rail station modernization projects like San Jose’s Diridon Station, has been approved by the California Assembly Appropriations Committee and now advances to the Assembly Floor.

The legislation is designed to help modernize major transit hubs like San Jose's Diridon Station—the future centerpiece of Northern California's transportation network and one of the nation's most significant transit investments. The bill streamlines environmental review for eligible projects that meet rigorous environmental, labor, and community protection standards while guaranteeing clean rail operations, requiring anti-displacement protections, and minimizing construction impacts.

"Diridon Station is more than a train station, it's the future transportation gateway for Silicon Valley and all of Northern California," said Senator Dave Cortese. "This project will bring together High-Speed Rail, Caltrain, BART, VTA, Amtrak, ACE, and Capitol Corridor into a single world-class transit hub. If we're serious about reducing congestion, building more housing near transit, growing our economy, and meeting our climate goals, we cannot allow unnecessary delays to stand in the way. SB 1375 helps move this transformational project forward while preserving California's strong environmental protections and ensuring surrounding neighborhoods are protected."

SB 1375 establishes a narrowly tailored CEQA exemption for Diridon Station and other urban intermodal rail station modernization projects that satisfy strict eligibility requirements. To qualify, projects must maintain clean rail operations, comply with comprehensive environmental and labor standards, implement meaningful community engagement, minimize construction impacts, and provide enforceable protections against the displacement of residents and small businesses.

As the planned convergence point for local, regional, and statewide rail systems, Diridon Station will serve millions of passengers each year while unlocking new opportunities for transit-oriented housing, job creation, economic development, and cleaner transportation throughout Silicon Valley and beyond.

“Diridon Station is poised to be the busiest transit hub west of the Mississippi River—but we won’t realize that vision if duplicative CEQA review delays the station’s modernization and expansion by years,” said City of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “SB 1375 preserves environmental and community protections while eliminating redundant analysis—helping us deliver a cleaner, better-connected transit hub faster.”

"Diridon Station is the cornerstone of San José’s sustainable future—a hub for transit and a critical growth area for jobs, sports, and other community uses connecting to Downtown and the South Bay. SB 1375 moves this vision forward faster, saving time and taxpayer dollars while maintaining strong protections for our community and environment.” Diridon Station Steering Committee Chair and City of San Jose Councilmember Michael Mulcahy.

With approval from the Assembly Appropriations Committee, SB 1375 now heads to the California Assembly Floor, bringing the state one step closer to delivering modern transit infrastructure that supports economic growth, expands housing opportunities, and advances California's ambitious climate goals.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

For Scheduling Media Requests:

Natasha Waxman, Executive Assistant

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Email: Natasha.waxman@sen.ca.gov

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