August 19 in Portland

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is required by law to update the Maine Energy Plan every two years and would like your input.

Building on a Request for Information and a kickoff webinar, DOER is hosting three community workshops across the state in August to engage with Maine people, businesses, and communities on the state’s energy priorities, challenges, and opportunities. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, share their perspectives, and participate in discussions that will help inform the goals and strategies for ensuring affordable, reliable, and increasingly clean energy in the 2027 Maine Energy Plan.

Light refreshments will be served.