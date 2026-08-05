The Adopt a Highway Volunteer Program is celebrating a special anniversary and you’re invited!

Please register here to join the Adopt a Highway Route 66 Centennial Cleanup in Flagstaff, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 17.

We’ll get our kicks on Route 66, sprucing up one of Arizona’s most iconic highways, just in time for its 100th anniversary.

Arizona’s highways welcome travelers from around the world to experience wonders located in every corner of the state and we’re proud of our volunteers whose service reduces roadside litter.

We know that trash cleanups are not for everyone, but you can help keep Arizona grand by preventing litter before it happens. Please secure truck loads and loose trash before it hits the highway, or worse.

If you are interested in caring for your own stretch of highway, please visit the Adopt a Highway website to learn how.