Statement from Mayor Wilson on Library Levy Election Results

Statement from Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson:

The ballot box has closed. Thank you, Seattle voters for supporting the 2026 Library Levy. This is meaningful for our community and our future.

This seven-year levy will continue to supplement funding for our libraries, ensuring these 27 buildings remain open, safe, clean, and well-maintained public spaces; and that library collections, programs, and services continue to grow and evolve to meet Seattle’s appetite for reading, information, and knowledge.

Statement from SPL Executive Director and Chief Librarian Tom Fay

We are so thankful that Seattle voters support a strong and vibrant library system through the Library Levy. At a time when libraries across the U.S. are experiencing book bans, budget cuts, and closures, this vote speaks volumes about Seattle’s values and the confidence voters have in The Seattle Public Library and its stewardship of public funds. We are excited to continue serving you for many years to come!

I want to thank Mayor Wilson for proposing this measure, as well as the Seattle City Council, the Library Board of Trustees, the Yes Seattle Libraries campaign, The Seattle Public Library Foundation, and the Friends of the Seattle Public Library for all they have done to support this important win.