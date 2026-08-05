Child Welfare Incentive Scholarship Application

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the application for the Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship is now open. This scholarship, administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, provides financial assistance to eligible employees working for New York State licensed child welfare agencies who are pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees to strengthen their knowledge and skills as child welfare professionals.

“New York is committed to supporting the dedicated frontline professionals who help care for our children and strengthen families across our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding access to educational opportunities for child welfare workers, we are investing in a stronger, more prepared workforce and a brighter future for children across the state.”

For students pursuing an undergraduate degree, the award covers the cost of attendance charged to in-state resident undergraduate students at SUNY. For students pursuing a graduate degree at CUNY or SUNY, the award covers the cost of attendance charged to a resident graduate student. For students pursuing a graduate degree at a private institution, the award covers the cost of attendance up to $20,000 annually. The program is designed to help recruit and retain a highly skilled child welfare workforce by reducing financial barriers to higher education.

To qualify, students must:

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.

Be a New York State resident for at least 12 months before the start of the term.

Be currently employed at a voluntary not-for-profit child welfare agency in NYS licensed by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) with at least two years of qualified experience.

Be enrolled full-time or part-time in one of the eligible undergraduate or graduate degree programs at a NYS college or university.

Criminal Justice

Human Services

Mental Health Counseling

Psychology

Public Health

Social Services

Social Work

Sociology

Agree to live in New York State and work full-time as a child welfare worker providing direct care services in a NYS OCFS-licensed voluntary not-for-profit child welfare agency for five years after graduation.

Find the complete eligibility requirements for the Child Welfare Workers Incentive Scholarship here. Applicants must continue to meet eligibility criteria and complete the FAFSA and TAP application or NYS DREAM Act application each year to receive the scholarship.

Eligible students are encouraged to review the program requirements and submit their applications before the deadline of August 27, 2026.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Acting President Doris B. González said, “Higher education changes lives, not only for the students who pursue a degree, but for the communities they serve. Through the Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship, New York is investing in dedicated child welfare professionals whose knowledge, compassion, and expertise help children and families thrive. By supporting their educational goals, we are strengthening our workforce today while creating brighter futures for the next generation.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “The Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship continues to be a tremendous help in increasing and strengthening the child welfare workforce in New York State, especially today when there is a great need for highly skilled workers who can address the often complex, cross-system needs of families and children. This scholarship will enable voluntary agency employees, who are already committed to helping others, enhance their knowledge and advance in their careers. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for continuing to fund this critically needed scholarship assistance to our dedicated child welfare professionals, who are the backbone of the human services field and work diligently to assist children and families during some of their hardest times.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and the Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship, coupled with significant New York State financial aid, increases access to an excellent and affordable education that helps people in this vital profession care for communities across New York State. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her steadfast support of child welfare workers and the families they serve."

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY is proud to educate the dedicated professionals who serve New York’s children and families, and the Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship is a vital resource that also advances our mission of providing pathways to career success. By removing financial barriers for those pursuing degrees in critical fields like social work and human services, this program ensures our frontline workforce remains highly skilled and compassionate. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and her continued investment in the professionals who help our communities thrive.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Child welfare workers care for our most vulnerable children. They should not have to take on debt to build the skills that work requires. As Chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, I am pleased that this scholarship removes that financial barrier and keeps experienced professionals in New York. I thank Governor Hochul and HESC, and I urge eligible workers to apply before the August 27 deadline.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “Providing scholarships to those who want to become a child welfare worker or strengthen their knowledge in the field will help lessen the burden of tuition expenses for students while increasing the number of professionals in the field when we need it the most. The scholarship helps cover the cost of attendance for both undergraduate and graduate students at CUNY, SUNY and private institutions of higher education. This program will help retain a skilled child welfare workforce in the Empire State.”

New York's Association of Private Colleges President Donna Stelling-Gurnett said, “The Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship is yet another example of New York's commitment to breaking down financial barriers for students seeking an education that will help them to fill gaps in high-need areas of the state's workforce. We are proud to work alongside Governor Hochul and higher education leaders to raise awareness to the financial aid available to up-and-coming human services and child welfare professionals.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “New York’s child welfare professionals do essential work every day to support children and strengthen families across our state. The Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship will help dedicated professionals advance their education and careers while building the skilled workforce our state needs. New York’s independent colleges and universities are proud to educate students in social work, mental health, human services, public health and other critical fields, and we thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in programs that make these educational and career pathways more accessible.”

The Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship is one of many ways HESC supports New Yorkers achieving their education and career goals, alongside programs such as the Senator Patricia K. McGee Nursing Faculty Scholarship, the NYS Math and Science Teaching Incentive Program and the Masters in Education Teacher Incentive Scholarship.

For adult learners and students pursuing careers in high-demand fields, the SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect programs offer adult learners a path back to college through associate degree programs in high-demand fields such as nursing, supply chain and logistics, air traffic control and aviation management.

For more information about the Child Welfare Worker Incentive Scholarship and other NYS financial aid opportunities, visit the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation website.