Grand Central Parkway Bridge Project Complete in Queens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $161 million rehabilitation project for the seven bridges along the Grand Central Parkway between Union Turnpike and Commonwealth Boulevard in Queens. This rehabilitation project is part of the historic $34.5 billion investment Governor Hochul has made through the State Department of Transportation’s five-year capital plan to improve public safety by making critical investments in transportation infrastructure throughout New York State.

This work replaced concrete bridge decks on three of the structures and included significant repairs and structural upgrades to the remaining crossings to enhance safety, improve mobility and increase resiliency along a vital travel corridor that handles approximately 300,000 vehicles a day. It also extends the service life of each of the structures, which were built in the 1970s, for an additional 40 years, while minimizing long-term maintenance costs.

“New Yorkers expect and deserve a robust transportation network that they can depend on to carry New York State into the future,” Governor Hochul said. “For nearly a century, the Grand Central Parkway has served as one of New York City's most vital travel corridors and this rehabilitation safely preserves these parkway bridges for decades to come.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Grand Central Parkway Seven Bridges Project demonstrates Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to investing in critical transportation infrastructure projects in New York City. This innovative rehabilitation project will benefit generations of New Yorkers and reflects our deep commitment to keeping our communities seamlessly connected through reliable and resilient infrastructure.”

The concrete bridge decks, pedestals and steel bearings were replaced on the bridges carrying the Grand Central Parkway over Winchester Boulevard and Cross Island Parkway, Vanderbilt Parkway and the ramp from northbound Cross Island Parkway to westbound Grand Central Parkway. Additionally, repairs were made to the structural steel beams and the concrete on both the pier columns and abutments. New paint was applied to the structural steel, and the bridge railings were replaced with concrete barriers.

The remaining four bridges were upgraded to improve their overall condition and extend their service life. The four bridges include the bridge carrying Grand Central Parkway over Union Turnpike, two bridges carrying westbound Grand Central Parkway service road over the northbound and southbound Cross Island Parkway, and the ramp from southbound Cross Island Parkway to eastbound Grand Central Parkway over Alley Pond Road.

Recently, the Rehabilitation of Seven Bridges on the Grand Central Parkway Project was awarded the Innovative Delivery Project of the Year Award by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

This award-winning project, started in February 2024, was built using the design-build delivery method, where both the final design and construction were completed by the designated design-build team.

Representative Grace Meng said, "The rehabilitation of these bridges will go a long way towards increasing safety and improving mobility for all who travel over them, and I’m thrilled that this critical construction has now been completed. Investing in our infrastructure throughout Queens is crucial. It must always be a priority, and I thank Governor Hochul for making these important upgrades along the Grand Central Parkway.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law helped rehabilitate seven bridges along Grand Central Parkway in Queens, reducing maintenance costs in the long-term, enhancing safety, and supporting the longevity of the bridges along this critical route. I’m proud to support the federal funding to make projects like this a reality, creating jobs and boosting the economy while upgrading our infrastructure, and ensuring safe and reliable travel for hundreds of thousands of cars that use the corridor daily.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, “New Yorkers know firsthand the burdens of aging infrastructure, particularly those commuting on the Grand Central Parkway. That’s why I fought for the federal infrastructure funding to make this project a reality. I applaud Governor Hochul on the completion of this project and will continue to push for robust federal investment for New York.”

State Senator Toby Stavisky said, “These bridges were built over 50 years ago, and they carry roughly 300,000 vehicles a day through our part of Queens. Every one of those drivers is a neighbor, a commuter, a bus rider, or a small business making a delivery. Rehabilitating these seven crossings extends their service life by another 40 years and spares us the far greater cost of waiting until something fails. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for investing in infrastructure that Queens residents depend on every day.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said, “All across this country, there are roads and bridges on the brink of crumbling due to decades of disinvestment. But here in New York, we're working to strengthen our infrastructure, keep our communities navigable and make our streets safer for all who use them. Thank you to Governor Hochul and our state DOT partners for their critical investment in the maintenance and rehabilitation of these vital bridges over the Grand Central Parkway. This is how we make sure our roadway network will continue to safely serve their purpose for years to come.”

New York City Council Member Linda Lee said, “Our transportation infrastructure keeps our city moving, and the completion of this $161 million rehabilitation project represents a significant and much-needed investment in Eastern Queens. The Grand Central Parkway is a vital and heavily traveled corridor in our borough, and these improvements will strengthen the safety, reliability, and longevity of these critical structures. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to investing in our communities and improving the infrastructure New Yorkers rely on every day.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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