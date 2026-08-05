Update on Boulder County Budget, Structure, and Operations

Boulder County Commissioners heard budget recommendations and structure updates at their Aug. 4 work session.

$13.2 million in reductions in personnel and operating expenses are needed for the 2027 budget.

To receive this information in another language, please contact Alison Ecklund at 720-597-0929 or email aecklund@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - At a Work Session on Tuesday, Aug. 4, County Administrator Jana Petersen presented an update to the Boulder County Commissioners on the county’s budget, structure, and operations.

Boulder County has been working over the last two years to address a structural budget deficit in order to avoid the county spending more money than it takes in.

In April, the commissioners announced that the county had successfully achieved its target of finding $13.2 million in reductions, but that another $13.2 million in cuts to personnel and operating expenses was needed for the 2027 Budget. Based on current financial projections for revenue, the commissioners continue to anticipate the 2027 budget being the last year of cuts.

The recommended 2027 Budget will be presented to the commissioners on Thursday, Oct. 1, at a public meeting.

Recommendations and Next Steps



While Boulder County remains financially stable today, the county must make proactive decisions now to ensure it remains financially sustainable in the future. Taking action early allows the county to make thoughtful, strategic decisions rather than reacting to future financial pressures.

The county’s Office of Financial Management has been leading a Priority-Based Budgeting process to find the necessary savings and address the county’s structural deficit that strives to maintain important and effective services to the public. This process is being guided by the commissioners’ strategic priorities:

Economic Security and Social Stability

Climate Action and Environmental Stewardship

The Aug. 4 meeting memo and the recording of the meeting are available on the county’s website.

2027 Budget Process Key Dates



Public Meetings



Annual Benefits Workshop: Thursday, Aug. 27

Recommended Budget Presentation to the Board of County Commissioners: Thursday, Oct. 1

Department and Office Presentations, part 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Department and Office Presentations, part 2: Thursday, Oct. 8

Budget Work Session presentation: Thursday, Nov. 5

2027 Budget Adoption by the Board of County Commissioners: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Public Hearings (Public comment)



Public comment on the 2027 Boulder County Recommended Budget: Thursday, Oct. 22

Share Feedback with the Commissioners



People are welcome to share written feedback about the 2027 budget with the commissioners through the online form. People may also attend the public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 22, and share feedback in-person, online via Zoom, or by phone. Sign up to receive the Commissioners’ Advance Agenda for public hearing registration details.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy