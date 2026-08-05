Canyon Reservoir Release Adjustments Effective August 6

As inflows continue to keep the Canyon Reservoir in the flood pool, GBRA, in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), will adjust releases to a constant rate of 300 cubic feet per second (CFS), effective tomorrow, Thursday, August 6. Maintaining a steady release rate helps gradually lower the reservoir back toward its normal conservation pool while balancing downstream conditions. As water remains one of our most valuable resources, we encourage the continued practice of water conservation to ensure a reliable supply for our communities.