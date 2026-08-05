Finfish Task Force to Meet August 11

Baton Rouge, Aug 05, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 10:00 AM

LDWF Headquarters

2000 Quail Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70898

Agenda

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call and Introduction of Guests

III. Approval of the May 4, 2026 Meeting Minutes

IV. Approval of the August 11, 2026 Meeting Agenda

V. New Business

A. To Hear an Update on the 2020/2021 Hurricane Disaster Grant Funding – LDWF

B. To Hear Updates on Seafood Safety Task Force – LDAF

C. To Discuss the Tarpon Fishery and the Most Recent Legislative Changes that Would Have Designated Tarpon as a Gamefish - FTF

D. To Hear an Update on Recreational Red Snapper Landings Estimates and Season Implications - LDWF

VI. Public Comment

VII. To Hear Future Agenda Item Proposals

VIII. Set Next Meeting Date and Location

IX. Adjourn

The meeting will be held in compliance with Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law as defined by Louisiana R.S. 42:11, et seq. The public is invited to attend. To listen in to the meeting via webinar register at: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a9JzT7vnQC-Z4LcQAYPEWQ

If you would like to call in via phone, you can log onto the webinar by dialing in at 215-861-0674, and using the password- 806520#

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.louisiana.gov, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ldwffb, or follow us on Twitter @LDWF.

To sign up for LDWF commercial fishing alerts sent as text messages or as emails, visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/signup. For press inquiries please contact Rene LeBreton, 504-286-8745 or rlebreton@wlf.la.gov.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is committed to accommodating all reasonable special requests regarding access to our meetings. Please direct all sign language interpreting services or other accommodation needs to rlebreton@wlf.la.gov at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date.