CPW concludes lethal removal efforts for uncollared wolf in Grand County

DENVER –

On August 4, 2026, CPW and its agents lethally removed an uncollared male yearling wolf in Grand County. The wolf was a member of the One Ear Pack.

This management action was taken in response to four confirmed depredation events involving four calves in total. The first depredation event was confirmed on June 29 in Jackson County and consecutive events confirmed on July 26, July 31 and August 1, 2026 in Grand County. These events occurred despite the producers pursuing non-lethal conflict minimization efforts.

“The decision to lethally remove a wolf is a very difficult one and a number of factors must be taken into consideration,” said CPW Director Laura Clellan. “Unfortunately after a thorough review, the determination of chronic depredation was made in this case. Our staff will continue to work diligently with willing producers to deploy all reasonable non-lethal tools and methods in order to minimize the need for removals.”

Conflict minimization efforts pursued by producers impacted included:

Conducting of a site assessment to identify viable, reasonable, and effective tools and techniques for their operations

Deployment of range riders

Use of scare devices

Active human presence

Applying for injurious non-lethal hazing permits

“I want to emphasize CPW’s commitment to recovering and maintaining a viable, self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado, while concurrently working to minimize wolf-related conflicts with domestic animals, with non-lethal means as our priority,” said Clellan.

A final report on the lethal removal efforts will be posted to the CPW website when complete.

CPW’s decision to lethally remove the uncollared wolf was made in consultation with USFWS and in accordance with applicable legal requirements, including the USFWS 10(j) rule.



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