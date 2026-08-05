Project Type: Burlington County Description: Milling and paving of Bridgeboro Road (CR 613) from County Route 603 to Stanwick Road in Moorestown Township. Limits: From County Route 630 to Stanwick Road in Moorestown Township. Impact: One Lane of traffic will be maintained in the same direction of milling and paving operation. Tom Brown Road (CR 614) and Riverton Road (CR 603) will be used for the detour route during the work. All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work. Contractor: Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ

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