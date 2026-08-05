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Westampton & Burlington Townships

Project Type:  Burlington County

Description:  Milling and paving Irick Road (CR 637) from County Route 630 in Westampton Township to the New Roundabout in Burlington/Westampton Townships. 

Limits:  From County Route 630 in Westampton Township to the New Roudabout in Burlington/Westampton Township. 

Impact: Southbound Traffic on CR 637 will be maintained during the milling and paving operation. Woodlane Road (CR 630), Springside-Rancocas Road (CR 635), Sunset Road (CR 634), and Burlington-Mount Holly Road (CR 541) will be used as the detour route for Northbound traffic during the work. All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.

Contractor:  Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ

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Westampton & Burlington Townships

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