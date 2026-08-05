MEC Ivan Meyer on Cabinet Meets Business 2026

Cabinet Meets Business 2026 strengthens partnerships for growth, investment and jobs

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, today welcomed government leaders, business executives, investors and industry stakeholders to Cabinet Meets Business 2026, the Western Cape Government's flagship platform for engagement between government and the private sector.

Held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme, “From Ambition to Action: Cabinet-Business Partnership for Growth and Jobs", the event focused on strengthening collaboration to accelerate economic growth, drive investment and create jobs across the province.

Addressing delegates, Minister Meyer emphasised that sustainable economic growth requires effective partnerships between government and business, as well as a shared commitment to implementation and delivery. He noted that the Western Cape's Growth for Jobs Strategy provides a clear roadmap to build a more prosperous and inclusive economy by creating an environment that enables businesses to grow, investors to invest and citizens to access greater opportunities.

"The Western Cape remains committed to fostering a business-friendly environment that supports investment, innovation and job creation. Cabinet Meets Business demonstrates the value of bringing government and the private sector together to identify solutions, advance reforms and unlock economic growth," said Minister Meyer.

The event focused on three key priorities identified by the Western Cape Government:

Accelerating infrastructure delivery to support economic growth and competitiveness.

Strengthening business confidence through effective governance and policy certainty.

Advancing reforms and implementation to remove constraints to growth and improve economic performance.

Minister Meyer highlighted the Western Cape's continued economic resilience and strong track record in attracting investment, supporting enterprise development and creating jobs. He reiterated that partnership remains central to achieving the province's ambitious growth objectives.

Commenting on the importance of collaboration between government and business, Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said,"Turning reform into results requires ongoing collaboration between government and the private sector. Cabinet Meets Business reinforces the Western Cape's commitment to creating an enabling environment where business can invest with confidence, innovation can thrive and economic opportunities can grow.

Wesgro is proud to partner with the Western Cape Government in facilitating dialogue that supports practical action. By strengthening partnerships, advancing business-enabling reforms and promoting the province as a globally competitive investment destination, we are helping to create the conditions for sustainable economic growth and job creation."

Minister Meyer concluded by calling on stakeholders to continue building partnerships that deliver tangible results for residents and businesses across the province.

“The Western Cape has over the last couple of years seen the lowest unemployment numbers and the biggest growth in job numbers in South Africa. This is the result of private sector-led growth facilitated by a government creating an enabling environment for growth. This the foundation of the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs Strategy.”

"As we move from ambition to action, we must focus on practical solutions, effective implementation and stronger collaboration. Together, we can build a competitive, resilient and growing Western Cape economy that creates opportunities for all," he said.

Media enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Media Liaison Officer to Provincial Minister Ivan Meyer

079 990 4231

Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

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