Navy Awards Utility Infrastructure Study Contract

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $30 million contract Aug. 3 to InSynergy Engineering Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii for architect-engineer services for utility systems studies across the Pacific area of operations.

“The award of this contract provides NAVFAC Pacific a mechanism to conduct utility system studies to sustain utility infrastructure readiness,” said Stacey Yoshida, NAVFAC Pacific Public Works utilities program management supervisor. “Thanks to the team's diligent efforts to execute this contract, we look forward to leveraging this capability.”

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will provide comprehensive engineering and planning services to support military utility systems.

The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, analyzing electrical, mechanical, and civil utility networks, creating digital maps of utility infrastructure, and modeling system operations. The agreement also provides for engineering studies, facility design renderings, and professional translation.

Work will be performed across Japan, Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, Australia, Diego Garcia, Singapore and other locations outside the U.S. mainland, with an expected completion date of August 2031.