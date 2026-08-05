One vehicle collision near INL
BINGHAM COUNTY – Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle injury collision that occurred at 9:22 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, on US20 at mile post 278, in Bingham County.
A 67-year-old female from Vail, AZ, was driving a 2025 Toyota Camry westbound on US20. The Toyota Camry lost control, went into the east bound lanes, off the right shoulder and rolled.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho National Laboratory Fire and Ambulance.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho
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