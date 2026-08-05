Route 17 Closed in Caroline County

Updated at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 5, 2026: Route 17 is closed in Caroline County between Maryton Drive and Pepmeier Hill Road for a multi-vehicle crash. To avoid delays, Route 17 travelers should seek alternate routes between Port Royal in Caroline and the New Post area in Spotsylvania County, such as using Route 2, Route 3, and Route 301.

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) in Caroline County is closed between Maryton Road and Burma Road for a multi-vehicle crash.

Route 17 travelers should seek alternate routes between Port Royal in Caroline and the New Post area in Spotsylvania County, such as using Route 2, Route 3, and Route 301.

VDOT crews are on site assisting with traffic control.

511 Virginia

Check 511 Virginia for updates on the status of Route 17 for this incident. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511 Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

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