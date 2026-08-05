Intero Digital Outlines Framework for Separating Real Amazon Growth From Attribution Theater

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intero Digital, a full-funnel digital marketing agency, announced the release of a new guide addressing how Amazon sellers can more accurately measure which marketing channels are actually driving sales, titled “How to Use Amazon Attribution to Measure What’s Really Driving Sales.”The guide addresses a common blind spot in Amazon marketing: Brands can hit their return-on-ad-spend targets while remaining unable to confirm whether that spend is generating incremental sales or simply taking credit for demand that already existed.3 Tools, 1 FrameworkIntero Digital’s guide frames Amazon measurement as a stack of three tools rather than competing options:- Amazon Attribution: Tracks off-Amazon marketing efforts, including paid social, email, and influencer campaigns, by assigning trackable tags to shared links and crediting purchases back to the originating channel.- Conversion path reporting: Surfaces the sequence of on-Amazon ad touchpoints, spanning Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, Sponsored TV, and Amazon DSP, that precede a sale within a 30-day window.- Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC): A cloud-based clean room that layers Amazon’s advertising signals with a brand’s first-party data to test incrementality and measure the full customer path to purchase.Where Standard Attribution Falls ShortThe guide points to four gaps in Amazon Attribution’s standard 14-day last-touch model. Conversions on higher-consideration purchases can fall outside that 14-day window and go unattributed entirely. Credit for a sale goes only to the most recent tagged click, so earlier touchpoints in a customer’s path lose credit even when they drove initial awareness. The tool also tracks clicks only, with no view-through attribution for impressions, and lacks cross-device tracking, so a click on mobile and a purchase on desktop may never connect. None of these make the tool worth abandoning, but Intero Digital cautions against treating it as a sole source of truth for off-Amazon channel decisions.Rebalancing On-Amazon Investment and Testing True IncrementalityConversion path reporting, expanded to 29 countries as of November 2025, gives brands visibility into how their on-Amazon ad formats work together rather than crediting whichever format happens to close the sale. Its main limitation is granularity. Paths surface at the ad-type level, not down to individual keywords or campaigns. That means brands can see broad format performance, but not which specific creative or targeting is doing the work.AMC extends visibility further, letting brands stretch their attribution lookback window to 28 days and, following a CES 2025 update, query up to five years of Amazon purchase signals for longer sales cycles and seasonal products. Intero Digital notes that AMC requires SQL and either in-house technical resources or an experienced agency partner, making it a bigger lift than a plug-and-play dashboard.Intero Digital’s guide frames the goal not as finding the attribution model that makes current spend look good, but as finding the one that reveals where growth is actually coming from. It recommends brands start with Amazon Attribution tagging across every off-Amazon channel, gather several months of clean data, and use conversion path reporting and AMC to test which channels are genuinely driving incremental growth.“How to Use Amazon Attribution to Measure What’s Really Driving Sales” is available on the Intero Digital website now About Intero DigitalIntero Digital is a full-funnel digital marketing agency that connects brands with modern consumers across the digital landscape. The agency delivers strategic solutions across SEO, GEO, paid media, content and PR, Amazon marketing, and more.

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