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Junior Naturalist Pond Investigation - Five Rivers

Thursday, August 6, 10:00–11:30 a.m.

Junior Naturalist Pond Investigation

Ponds are vibrant spaces that hum with life in the summer. We’ll use nets to dip for critters and discover the amazing diversity of creatures that live in a pond habitat. Close-toed shoes required and no insect repellant allowed. For ages 9 and up, accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register by Monday, August 3. (GOGO #9)

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Junior Naturalist Pond Investigation - Five Rivers

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