Rail Trail Master Plan Public Meeting

Contact:

Jackie Mahoney

Lewis County Director of Recreation, Forestry & Parks

315-376-5972

jackiemahoney@lewiscounty.ny.gov

Release Date: 8/5/2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEWIS COUNTY AND CREIGHTON MANNING TO HOST OPEN HOUSE ON

LEWIS COUNTY RAIL TRAIL MASTER PLAN

LOWVILLE, NY– Lewis County and Creighton Manning will host a public meeting on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, to gather input and provide information on the Lewis County Rail Trail Master Plan, which is to evaluate the conversion of approximately 25 miles of former railroad corridor, recently acquired from Genesee Valley Transportation, into a multi-use rail trail system connecting the Villages of Croghan and Lowville in Lewis County and the Village of Carthage in Jefferson County.

The study team will be available at the Lowville Fire Department, located at 5420 Parkway Drive, Lowville, NY 13367, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The meeting will be conducted in an open-house format, allowing attendees to drop in at any time during the event. A brief presentation will be provided at the beginning of the meeting, followed by opportunities for residents to ask questions, review project information, and share their thoughts with the study team.

The Rail Trail Master Plan will provide a comprehensive roadmap to guide the adaptive reuse of this corridor into a network of recreational and community spaces that celebrate the region’s historic assets while supporting economic growth, tourism, and quality of life for residents and visitors.

The study will:

Evaluate the feasibility of converting the former railroad corridor into a multi-use rail trail system with options for motorized or non-motorized or rail with trail sections being evaluated

Identify potential environmental impacts, permitting requirements, and mitigation measures

Gather public input to understand community priorities and desired trail uses

Inventory existing destinations, including parks, business districts, recreational facilities, and community resources, and identify potential trail connections and parking opportunities

Develop a long-range Rail Trail Master Plan that identifies future trail corridors and alignments, planned and existing destinations, environmental considerations, opportunities, constraints, and other factors identified through the planning process

Public engagement has been ongoing throughout the study process. Mailings were sent to adjacent property owners inviting them to meet with the project team and ask questions. Staff from Creighton Manning have been available for telephone and in-person meetings at local fire houses throughout the study area. In addition, an information booth was hosted at the Lewis County Fair to provide project information and gather feedback from community members. A public survey is also currently available on the project website, providing another opportunity for residents and stakeholders to share their input and help guide the study’s recommendations. Community feedback received through these efforts will be considered as the project moves forward.

For additional information about the study, upcoming events, and opportunities to participate, please visit: https://lewiscountyrailtrail.com/