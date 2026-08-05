Funding opportunities, job openings, and requests for public comment, proposals and applications are posted below. Check this page often as new opportunities are posted regularly.

Job Openings

Manager of Planning and Policy

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is seeking a strategic and collaborative Manager of Planning & Policy to help shape Maine's energy future. This management position oversees energy planning, regulatory and legislative initiatives, major energy procurements, and policy development while leading a multidisciplinary team advancing affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy for Maine people and businesses. Candidates with strong leadership experience and expertise in energy policy, planning, regulatory affairs, or related fields are encouraged to apply. Applications are due August 12, 2026. Visit this page for the full job description and application instructions.

Manager of Energy Infrastructure, Supply & Security

DOER is seeking a strategic and collaborative Manager of Energy Infrastructure, Supply & Security to help strengthen Maine's energy future. This management position oversees energy infrastructure planning, energy security, major energy programs, and policy initiatives while leading a multidisciplinary team advancing affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy for Maine people and businesses. Candidates with strong leadership experience and expertise in energy planning, infrastructure, security, policy, or related fields are encouraged to apply. Applications are due August 12, 2026. Visit this page for the full job description and application instructions.

Opportunities for Comment

Draft Transmission Infrastructure Study

DOER is conducting a transmission study and convening the named stakeholder group pursuant to Resolves 2025, Ch. 57 Resolution "Directing the Governor's Energy Office to Conduct a Study Regarding the Future of Electric Transmission Infrastructure in the State". The Draft Maine Transmission Infrastructure Study (PDF) has been prepared by E3 and released by the Maine DOER for public comment. All public comments received in response to the draft report will be included as an additional appendix to the final Maine Transmission Infrastructure Study when it is submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology in accordance with Resolves 2025 Chapter 57. Written comments are due no later than August 17, 2026, and must be submitted by email to DOER@maine.gov.

Renewable Energy Tax Study Survey for Municipal Officials

DOER is seeking input from municipal stakeholders as part of a legislatively directed study on how renewable energy infrastructure is taxed in Maine. Municipal officials and others with experience in renewable energy development are invited to complete a brief survey on local taxation, revenue, and administrative considerations. Responses are due by Friday, August 28 at 5pm via an online survey or via an emailed Word document (.docx).

Maine Energy Plan Stakeholder Survey

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is seeking public input to inform the next Maine Energy Plan, to be submitted to the Maine Legislature by January 2027. The Department is seeking public input through a variety of methods, including a brief online survey. Interested individuals or organizations are invited to complete the survey to share input to inform the next plan.

Trainings

Building and Energy Code Trainings

Through the Clean Energy Partnership, DOER is funding passivhausMAINE's efforts to deliver energy code training sessions for Maine people. These trainings will teach new and experienced builders and code enforcement officers how to meet the new MUBEC building and health codes as well as understand and implement the most effective and modern practices for building long-lasting, low-carbon structures. Upcoming trainings can be found here. Watch recordings of the full 2021 IECC trainings (residential and commercial) for free here.