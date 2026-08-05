Voter Registration Deadline

Monday, August 10, 2026, is the deadline for voters to disaffiliate, if necessary, to vote in a different party’s Primary. You may register to vote or change affiliation online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ or download and print a paper voter registration form. Voter registration forms may be deposited until August 10th at 4:00 PM in the Official Ballot Drop Box located along the driveway to the left side of Town Hall. Voter registration forms mailed through the USPS must be postmarked by August 10, 2026.

“You must be registered to vote from your actual place of residence.”