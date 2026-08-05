Munson open house offers MEDPROS updates, medical in-processing Aug. 12

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Service members can complete select individual medical readiness requirements and receive medical in-processing support during Munson Army Health Center’s open house Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Walk-in MEDPROS services will be available for vision, hearing, HIV and immunization requirements, giving service members an opportunity to address outstanding items before the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College academic year begins. Medical Records personnel will also be available to support any remaining newly arrived service members with medical in-processing.

“Readiness starts with knowing what individual requirements are due and taking action before they become overdue,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director. “The open house gives service members a convenient opportunity to complete several requirements in one visit while also becoming familiar with the health center and the services available to them.”

Service members are encouraged to review their MEDPROS status before attending so they know which requirements they need to complete.

MEDPROS Vision Screening consists of basic visual acuity testing. This is a mandatory annual requirement for ALL Soldiers, regardless of whether they wear glasses or not. Please wear or bring current glasses to all eye exams, vision screenings, and physicals. The readiness services are part of Munson’s community open house, which will welcome newly arrived service members, retirees and military families to Fort Leavenworth. Tours are self-guided, allowing visitors to explore the services and activities most relevant to them.

Representatives from Primary Care, Public Health, Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, Laboratory, Radiology, the Armed Forces Wellness Center, Dental and Mental Health will be available to discuss their services. In some cases, staff may also be able to help visitors schedule appointments.

Participants can learn about establishing a primary care manager, navigating specialty care referrals and using health care technology such as text-message prescription activation, the ScriptCenter, MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and TriWest Patient Portal.

A representative from TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the TRICARE regional contractor, will also be available to answer questions about receiving care from network providers when specialty care is not available at Munson. Routine clinical care will be limited during the event. In addition to the walk-in MEDPROS services and medical in-processing support, the pharmacy will remain available.

Munson Army Health Center is located at 550 Pope Ave., Fort Leavenworth.