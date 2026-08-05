Forklift Certification Program Helps Prepare Volusia County Inmates for Employment After Release

Posted On: August 5, 2026

Preparing inmates for successful reentry begins with equipping them with marketable skills. Through the Volusia County Corrections Division's forklift operator training program, a recent cohort of participants earned industry-recognized certifications they can use to pursue employment after release.

The program combines classroom instruction with hands-on equipment training to prepare participants for safe and effective forklift operation. During the classroom portion, inmates learn forklift safety, operating procedures, equipment inspections, and workplace best practices before moving into the field to receive practical instruction operating a forklift under the guidance of qualified instructors.

Upon completing the program, participants earn a forklift operator certification that they can present to prospective employers, providing a valuable workforce credential as they transition back into the community.

The forklift operator training program is part of the County’s Second Chance Initiative, which provides educational, vocational, and workforce development opportunities designed to help inmates build practical skills before returning to the community. Like other initiatives offered, the forklift training is supported through the Inmate Welfare Fund, which is financed primarily through inmate commissary purchases and helps fund services that benefit inmates.

The forklift certification program complements the division's portfolio of educational and vocational opportunities, including GED preparation and on-site GED testing, barber and cosmetology training, and agricultural programming. Together, these services are designed to equip inmates with skills and experience that improve prospective employment opportunities, support successful reentry, and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.