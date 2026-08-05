National Wellness Month: Finding Wellness, Right Here on Cape Cod

Published on: August 5, 2026

There’s something special about living on Cape Cod. Whether you’re taking a scenic walk, biking the Cape Cod Rail Trail, browsing a local farmers market, or watching the sunset at the beach, opportunities to support your well-being are all around us.

That’s why Barnstable County Human Services and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment are joining together to recognize National Wellness Month this August and encourage residents to make time for themselves. Wellness isn’t about making dramatic changes overnight—it’s about building small, healthy habits that support your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Just as importantly, wellness doesn’t happen in isolation. It grows through strong communities, supportive relationships, access to healthy food, quality healthcare, safe places to be active, and knowing where to turn when help is needed. Every day, Barnstable County works alongside municipalities, healthcare providers, nonprofits, and community organizations to help make those resources available across Cape Cod.

Start Small. Stay Consistent.

If you’ve ever set a big goal only to feel overwhelmed after a week, you’re not alone. Rather than trying to change everything at once, choose one or two habits that feel realistic for your lifestyle.

Maybe that means drinking more water, stretching for five minutes each morning, practicing mindfulness before you start your day, or finally scheduling that annual physical or preventive screening you’ve been putting off.

The goal isn’t perfection—it’s progress.

Get Outside and Explore

Cape Cod’s natural beauty offers countless opportunities to recharge. Take a walk on the Cape Cod Rail Trail, explore a local conservation area, stroll through your neighborhood, or spend time at one of our beautiful beaches. Time spent outdoors has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and support both physical and mental health.

Because ticks are common throughout Cape Cod, make tick prevention part of your outdoor routine. Before heading outside, use an EPA-registered insect repellent, wear light-colored clothing when possible, and stay on marked trails. When you return home, perform a thorough tick check and remove any attached ticks promptly.

Learn more about protecting yourself and your family on the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s Tick-Borne Illness Information and Prevention page.



Nourish Your Body

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy fresh, local foods. Visit a Cape Cod farmers market, try a fruit or vegetable you’ve never tasted before, or swap one less healthy choice for something more nutritious.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated, too. Carry a reusable water bottle, set a daily water goal, or simply keep a glass of water nearby as a reminder throughout the day. Small changes really do add up.

Unplug and Recharge

Technology keeps us connected, but it’s also important to disconnect from time to time. Consider creating a few screen-free moments each day. Set a reminder to step away from your devices, create a tech-free space at home, or unplug for an hour before bedtime.

Giving your mind a chance to rest can improve focus, reduce stress, and support better sleep.

Create a Little More Calm

Sometimes wellness starts by simplifying your surroundings.

Organize your workspace, tidy a room that’s been bothering you, clear out your email inbox, or update your calendar. Reducing clutter—both physical and digital—can help create a greater sense of calm and make room for what matters most.

Celebrate Progress

It’s easy to focus on everything left to do. Instead, take a moment to celebrate what you’ve accomplished.

Did you finally make that appointment you’ve been putting off? Try a new healthy recipe? Go for a walk? Finish a project that’s been lingering on your to-do list?

Those wins matter.

At the end of each day, think about one thing that made you smile or brought you joy. Small moments of gratitude can have a positive impact on your overall well-being.

Try Something New

Shake up your routine this month. Explore a new walking trail, join a fitness class, visit a local coffee shop, take a different route home, or learn a new hobby.

New experiences can boost confidence, reduce stress, and remind us that healthy living can also be enjoyable.

Check In With Yourself

Mental health is just as important as physical health.

Take a moment to ask yourself how you’re really doing. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or disconnected, remember that asking for help is a sign of strength—not weakness.

The Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Trained clinicians can assess your needs, connect you with services, and provide support regardless of insurance status.

Call or text: 833-773-2445

Real-time interpretation is available in more than 200 languages.

Take the “I Choose Wellness” Pledge

This August, make one simple commitment:

This month, I choose wellness.

Write it on a sticky note, add it to your planner, or make it your phone wallpaper. Then choose one healthy habit to practice each day.

Drink more water.

Stretch for five minutes each morning.

Take a walk.

Spend less time on your phone before bed.

Try a new healthy food.

Reflect on something positive each evening.

Track your progress, celebrate every milestone, and invite a friend or family member to join you. Healthy habits are often easier—and more rewarding—when we build them together.

Local Resources to Support Your Well-Being

Whether you’re looking for health information, community services, healthy food resources, or behavioral health support, Barnstable County is here to help.

Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment

The Department of Health and Environment provides trusted information on public health, disease prevention, environmental health, emergency preparedness, beach water quality, and tick-borne illness prevention.

Barnstable County Network of Care

Provided by the Barnstable County Department of Human Services, the Network of Care is a free online resource directory that connects residents with healthcare providers, behavioral health services, food assistance, housing resources, caregiving support, transportation, veterans’ services, services for older adults, and many other community resources throughout Cape Cod.

Cape Cod Food Resources & Farmers Markets

Looking to eat healthier or stretch your grocery budget? Explore local farmers markets, food pantries, meal sites, and nutrition resources available across Cape Cod.

One Month. One Habit. A Healthier Community.

National Wellness Month isn’t about becoming a different person.

It’s about making one small choice today that your future self will thank you for tomorrow.

Whether it’s taking a walk, trying a new healthy recipe, scheduling a preventive appointment, or simply making time to unplug, every small step contributes to a healthier, stronger Cape Cod.

This August, choose wellness—for yourself, your family, and your community.