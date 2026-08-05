Dom Pedro V Theatre closes temporarily

MACAU, August 5 - Due to internal renovation works, the Dom Pedro V Theatre, under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is temporarily closed. The works are expected to be completed by early October 2026. We kindly ask for the public’s attention and apologise for the inconvenience.

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