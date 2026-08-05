Westrom applauds Appleton prison reopening

State Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) today applauded the announcement that the Appleton correctional facility will reopen under a federal contract, bringing back great jobs and economic opportunity to Senate District 12 and West Central Minnesota.

“The announcement that the Prairie Correctional Facility will reopen under a federal contract is welcome news for Senate District 12 and West Central Minnesota. For years, I have worked to highlight the value of this facility and encouraged state and federal leaders to recognize what Appleton has to offer. Despite opposition from DFL state leaders, I continually fought to make the case that leaving a facility like Appleton unused was a missed opportunity.

“This is a ‘Big Beautiful Building’ and a significant investment that should not have been left sitting vacant for so many years. When this facility closed, it had a devastating economic impact on our region and residents. Bringing it back into service will create approximately 450 new jobs and provide a significant economic boost for Appleton and communities throughout West Central Minnesota.

“Also, a well-designed, established facility like Appleton is already set up to house individuals being detained. It is common sense — a secure facility closer to where people have lived provides a better arrangement and due process.

“I appreciate all the legwork and ongoing conversations with our federal partners, including President Trump’s White House and Congresswoman Fischbach, to make this long-awaited announcement a reality. Although this is a lost opportunity for the state of Minnesota, this is a practical solution that puts an existing facility back to use, brings back good jobs for rural Minnesota, and represents a wise use of taxpayer resources.”