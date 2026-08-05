Westrom applauds Appleton prison reopening
State Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) today applauded the announcement that the Appleton correctional facility will reopen under a federal contract, bringing back great jobs and economic opportunity to Senate District 12 and West Central Minnesota.
“The announcement that the Prairie Correctional Facility will reopen under a federal contract is welcome news for Senate District 12 and West Central Minnesota. For years, I have worked to highlight the value of this facility and encouraged state and federal leaders to recognize what Appleton has to offer. Despite opposition from DFL state leaders, I continually fought to make the case that leaving a facility like Appleton unused was a missed opportunity.
“This is a ‘Big Beautiful Building’ and a significant investment that should not have been left sitting vacant for so many years. When this facility closed, it had a devastating economic impact on our region and residents. Bringing it back into service will create approximately 450 new jobs and provide a significant economic boost for Appleton and communities throughout West Central Minnesota.
“Also, a well-designed, established facility like Appleton is already set up to house individuals being detained. It is common sense — a secure facility closer to where people have lived provides a better arrangement and due process.
“I appreciate all the legwork and ongoing conversations with our federal partners, including President Trump’s White House and Congresswoman Fischbach, to make this long-awaited announcement a reality. Although this is a lost opportunity for the state of Minnesota, this is a practical solution that puts an existing facility back to use, brings back good jobs for rural Minnesota, and represents a wise use of taxpayer resources.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.