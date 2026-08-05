Maintainers keep the mission moving

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss.-- Before an aircraft ever leaves the ground, a team of Airmen has already put in the work to make the mission possible. Aircraft maintenance is a coordinated effort made up of multiple specialties, each responsible for a critical part of the aircraft. From avionics and hydraulics to electrical systems, engines and crew chiefs, every maintainer contributes to ensuring aircraft are safe, reliable and mission ready.

Maintainers work behind the scenes to inspect, troubleshoot and repair the systems that keep aircraft operating. Avionics specialists focus on the aircraft’s electronic systems, ensuring communication, navigation, and flight information systems function properly throughout a mission.

“We’re responsible for doing preventive maintenance, diagnosing the problems that we find and repairing them,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Klindworth, 403rd Maintenance Squadron avionics technician.

While avionics specialists maintain the aircraft’s electronic systems, hydraulic technicians focus on the aircraft’s major moving components. Their work ensures critical systems function properly, allowing the aircraft to safely complete missions and return home.

“Without hydraulics, these planes wouldn’t get off the ground,” said Tech. Sgt. Antoine Gibson, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic technician. “The mission definitely starts with us and ends with us, because they won’t get off the ground and they can’t get back on the ground if hydraulics isn’t working.”

Electrical specialists maintain the aircraft’s power systems, troubleshooting and repairing electrical components that keep critical aircraft systems operating.

“We gather our tools, go out to the aircraft, troubleshoot to find out what the problem is, fix it and get it back into the mission as quickly and safely as possible,” said Master Sgt. Vincent Hawkins, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead aircraft electrician.

Supporting these specialties are engine technicians, who maintain the aircraft’s power systems, and crew chiefs, who oversee the overall condition of the aircraft and coordinate maintenance efforts to ensure it remains ready for operations.

Although each specialty has its own responsibilities, maintenance relies on teamwork, communication and trust.

“A skill set can be learned,” said Hawkins. “The very first thing I ask all trainees is if they want to be here, if they had mechanical skills prior to coming here and how well they can work with others. Beyond those three things, we can teach everything else.”

For many maintainers, the career is about more than technical expertise. It is about taking pride in their work and supporting a mission that depends on their dedication.

“It takes a special individual to be a maintainer,” said Gibson. “You’ve got to love what you do. You’ve got to be proud of it, because at the end of the day, planes have to take off and the mission must go on.”