Committee Members Needed

Spokane County Auditor’s Office Seeking Volunteers for Drafting of Ballot Measure Positions for Local Voters’ Pamphlet

SPOKANE COUNTY, August 5, 2026 –– The Spokane County Auditor’s Office – Elections Division is seeking volunteers to write arguments on the following ballot measures appearing on the November 3, 2026 General Election ballot to be printed in the Local Voters Pamphlet:



City of Liberty Lake - Statement Against Proposition No. 1

Proposition No. 1 Town of Rockford – Statements For and Against Proposition No. 1

and Proposition No. 1 Town of Spangle – Statements For and Against Proposition No. 1 and No. 2

and Proposition No. 1 and No. 2 Cheney School District – Statements Against Proposition No. 1 and No. 2

Proposition No. 1 and No. 2 East Valley School District – Statements For and Against Proposition No. 1

and Proposition No. 1 Nine Mile Falls School District – Statements Against Proposition No. 1 and No. 2

Proposition No. 1 and No. 2 Riverside School District – Statement Against Proposition No. 1

Proposition No. 1 West Valley School District – Statements Against Proposition No. 1 and No. 2

Proposition No. 1 and No. 2 Fire Protection District No. 2 - Statement Against Proposition No. 1

Proposition No. 1 Fire Protection District No. 3 - Statement Against Proposition No. 1

Proposition No. 1 Fire Protection District No. 9 - Statement Against Proposition No. 1

Proposition No. 1 Fire Protection District No. 9 – Statements For and Against Proposition No. 2

and Proposition No. 2 Fire Protection District No. 11 – Statements For and Against Proposition No. 1

and Proposition No. 1 Fire Protection District No. 12 – Statements For and Against Proposition No. 1

and Proposition No. 1 Spokane County Library District - Statement Against Proposition No. 1





According to Revised Code of Washington 29A.32.280, districts proposing the measures are responsible for appointing committees to write arguments for and against each measure. The districts have not appointed all committees to write arguments on the measures, so the County Auditor is seeking individuals to serve on those committees.

The Local Voters’ Pamphlet includes official ballot titles, explanatory statements, arguments "for" and "against" each measure, and rebuttals. Spokane County Local Voters’ Pamphlet Administrative Rules can be found at: https://www.spokanecounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/37230/Jurisdiction-Administrative-Rules-PDF

Committee members are required to be a registered voter of the district proposing the measure in order to draft arguments, have an email address and the demonstrated ability to communicate rapidly by email, and shall agree to work collaboratively with co-committee members.

Interested parties should contact the Elections Division by 12:00 p.m. (noon), August 6, 2026. Email [email protected] or call 509-477-2320 if interested. Arguments are due by 1:00 p.m., August 6, 2026.

Resolutions submitted by the districts for each measure can be found on the Spokane County Auditor’s website at: https://www.spokanecounty.gov/5861/2026-Ballot-Resolutions

The format for writing arguments and additional information can be found at: https://www.spokanecounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/37230/Jurisdiction-Administrative-Rules-PDF



Media Contact

Spokane County Elections

Office: (509) 477-2320 or by email at [email protected]