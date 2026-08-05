NOW HIRING! Intelligence Analysts – Tennessee Safe Task Force

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

Intelligence Analyst 1

Tennessee Safe Task Force

Memphis

3 Vacancies

Job Duties:

This Criminal Intelligence Analyst position is assigned to the TN Safe Task Force and is responsible for supporting investigative and public-safety operations by collecting, analyzing, and disseminating sensitive intelligence. Duties include gathering information, analyzing investigative data and specialized records, preparing intelligence reports, facilitating information sharing, and maintaining access to crime and intelligence databases. The position requires strong analytical skills, sound judgment, professionalism, and the ability to work effectively in a high-demand, fast-paced environment. This is an in-office assignment and is not eligible for remote work.

Assignment Conditions:

The TN Safe Task Force will operate under a three year legislative mandate, with personnel expected to be primarily assigned within the Memphis Field Office area for most of that time. An oversight board may identify additional operational locations, and personnel must be prepared to deploy statewide as needed. Individuals selected for these roles are expected to remain in their assignments for the duration of the task force unless reassigned due to agency needs. At the end of the three year mandate, the mission may be extended or discontinued; if discontinued, the Director will determine the appropriate reassignment of these positions statewide.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience as an Intelligence Analyst at TBI can be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,562 – $6,825

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Apply on Job Opening 79842 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. The position will be posted August 5, 2026 – August 11, 2026 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.