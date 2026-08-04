CIM welcomes Between the Lines for special event

The Between the Lines foundation brought “Beyond the Lines Travel Beyond the Walls” to California Institution for Men (CIM) at Chino. The foundation is a nonprofit organization focusing on reducing recidivism through mentorship, educational programming and sports as a form of therapy.

Coach Brian Horan invited the foundation to speak, meet and play an exhibition basketball game against a team of incarcerated individuals on Facility C.

Watch the video (story continues below):

The NBA players arrived early, warmed up with the players, took photos, answered questions, and demonstrated proper stretches and drills they use before NBA games.

While the game was competitive, the NBA players emerged victorious over the excited team of incarcerated people.

Between the Lines hung around and talked with the incarcerated population, answering questions and socializing with the opposite team.

“CIM would like to thank Between the Lines for coming out and playing the exhibition with our team on Facility C. We’d also like to thank Coach Brian Horan for organizing the event and for all the work he puts into events like this. And finally, we’d like to thank the incarcerated players who showed a high level of competition, sportsmanship and dedication to rehabilitation through physical activity,” said CIM leadership.

CIM basketball game in photos

Story, photos and video by Ryan Alexander Herrera, Television Specialist

Submitted by Lt. Omar Ramirez

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