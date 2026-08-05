New Custom Garage Storage Solutions Available in the Tri-Cities Area

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All City Closet Co. has announced the availability of custom garage storage solutions for homeowners throughout the Tri-Cities region.

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All City Closet Co. has announced the availability of custom garage storage solutions for homeowners throughout the Tri-Cities region. For more than 34 years, All City Closet Co. has designed and installed custom garage storage solutions for homeowners and businesses. The service offering provides professionally designed storage systems intended to help residents organize residential garages through customized layouts based on the dimensions, structure, and storage requirements of each property.Residential garages frequently serve multiple purposes beyond vehicle parking. Many homeowners use the space to store tools, sporting equipment, seasonal decorations, gardening supplies, automotive accessories, household items, and recreational gear. As storage requirements change over time, garages can become difficult to organize using standard shelving or temporary storage products. Custom-designed storage systems provide an alternative by incorporating storage components that are planned according to the available space and intended use of the garage.The available services include consultation, space assessment, design planning, product selection, and professional installation for residential and commercial garage storage projects throughout the Tri-Cities area.Custom Storage Systems Designed Around Individual Garage LayoutsEach garage differs in size, configuration, and storage needs. The design process begins with an evaluation of the available space to determine how storage can be incorporated while maintaining accessibility and preserving usable floor area.Measurements are collected to create a customized layout that considers wall dimensions, ceiling height, garage door clearance, windows, utility panels, support columns, and other existing structural features. This planning process allows storage systems to be integrated without obstructing access to permanent fixtures or reducing the functionality of the garage.Rather than relying on standardized storage configurations, each project is designed according to the specific characteristics of the property and the storage objectives.Storage Options Available for Residential GaragesThe available garage storage systems include several components that can be combined to accommodate different organizational needs.Wall-mounted cabinets provide enclosed storage for tools, equipment, supplies, inventory, and other items that benefit from protected, organized storage. Cabinet systems also help reduce visible clutter by providing designated storage areas for tools, cleaning supplies, automotive products, and miscellaneous household items.Adjustable shelving systems provide flexible storage for containers, storage bins, maintenance equipment, seasonal belongings, commercial supplies, and other materials. Because shelving heights can often be modified, the systems allow homeowners to reorganize storage as household needs change.Overhead storage racks make use of ceiling space that might otherwise remain unused. These systems are commonly selected for holiday decorations, camping equipment, luggage, storage totes, and other items that do not require regular access.Slatwall storage systems offer organized storage for frequently used equipment, including ladders, bicycles, gardening tools, extension cords, hand tools, and sporting equipment. Accessories such as hooks, baskets, shelves, and specialized holders can be repositioned to accommodate changing storage requirements.Garage workstations may also be incorporated into selected projects for homeowners, hobbyists, and commercial operations that use garages as workshops, maintenance areas, or functional workspaces. These work areas can be integrated alongside storage cabinets and shelving to create functional workspaces while maintaining organized storage throughout the garage.Planning and Installation ProcessEach project begins with an assessment of the client's storage requirements and the existing layout of the garage. During the planning stage, consideration is given to the types of items being stored, the frequency with which they are used, and the amount of available storage space.Based on this assessment, a storage plan is developed that organizes belongings into designated areas according to function. Frequently used equipment can be positioned for convenient access, while seasonal or long-term storage items may be placed in overhead systems or enclosed cabinets.Professional installation follows the completion of the design process. Storage components are installed according to the approved layout and the structural characteristics of the garage. Installation methods are selected to support secure mounting while maintaining access to existing utilities and structural elements.The services are available for single-car, two-car, and larger residential and commercial garages and may be adapted for both existing buildings and newly constructed properties.Supporting Residential OrganizationGarage organization projects often involve creating dedicated storage areas for different categories of household belongings. Customized layouts can separate automotive supplies from gardening equipment, sports equipment from seasonal decorations, and household storage from workshop materials.Establishing designated storage zones may help reduce the need to stack storage containers on the floor while improving access to frequently used items. Organized storage layouts can also make it easier to locate equipment and household supplies by assigning permanent storage locations for different categories of belongings.Flexible storage systems, including adjustable shelving and modular wall accessories, allow homeowners to modify storage arrangements over time as household needs evolve. This adaptability enables storage systems to accommodate changes in equipment, hobbies, or family activities without requiring complete replacement of the existing installation.Availability Throughout the Tri-Cities AreaBacked by 34 years of experience in custom garage storage, All City Closet Co. provides professionally planned storage systems throughout the Tri-Cities region. Consultations, custom design services, project planning, and professional installation are available for residential and commercial clients seeking storage solutions that reflect the layout and functional requirements of their garages.Projects are developed individually, taking into account the dimensions of each garage, the intended use of the space, and the homeowner's organizational objectives. The resulting storage systems are designed to integrate with existing garage layouts while supporting long-term organization and efficient use of available storage space.About All City Closet Co.For more than 34 years, All City Closet Co. has designed and installed custom storage systems for residential and commercial properties. The company provides organization solutions for garages, closets, pantries, laundry rooms, home offices, and other living spaces. Its services include consultation, space planning, custom design, product selection, and professional installation based on the requirements of each individual project.Contact InformationContact Name: All City Closet Co.12509 Wiser LpKennewick, WA 99338, United StatesPhone: (509) 627-0757Email: info@allcitycloset.comWebsite: https://allcitycloset.com/

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