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The Business Research Company's Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Study Explores Industry Growth Toward $1.8 Billion

Expected to grow to $1.8 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The elastomeric infusion pumps market has gained significant traction recently, driven by advances in medical technology and shifting healthcare delivery models. As demand for infusion therapies grows, especially outside traditional hospital settings, this market is poised for substantial expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for elastomeric infusion pumps.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of Elastomeric Infusion Pumps

The market for elastomeric infusion pumps has shown strong growth over recent years and is projected to continue this trend. It is anticipated to increase from $1.16 billion in 2025 to $1.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth has been driven by rising needs for chronic disease management, expanding use of infusion therapies, growth in outpatient hospital services, increased demand for effective pain management, and improved accessibility of elastomeric pumps.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this robust expansion include a growing preference for homecare treatment models, increased chemotherapy administration outside hospital environments, rise in ambulatory surgical centers, heightened focus on patient mobility and comfort in healthcare, and greater spending on infusion therapies. Key trends shaping the market include the widespread adoption of home-based infusion therapies, growing popularity of portable and disposable pumps, expanded use in pain management, a shift toward outpatient and ambulatory care infusions, and a demand for simplified drug delivery systems.

Download a free sample of the elastomeric infusion pumps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18584&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Elastomeric Infusion Pumps and Their Use

Elastomeric infusion pumps are medical devices designed for the controlled administration of medications or fluids over a predetermined period. Valued for their simplicity, portability, and ease of use, these pumps are increasingly important in both hospital and home-care settings. They enable patients to receive necessary treatments outside clinical environments, offering greater freedom and convenience during infusion therapy.

Increasing Hospitalized Patient Numbers Bolster Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers of elastomeric infusion pump market growth is the rising number of hospitalized patients requiring ongoing treatment. Hospital admissions for surgeries and complex procedures have increased due to advancements in medical care, which often involve extended medication regimens. Elastomeric pumps facilitate early patient discharge by enabling continuation of treatments such as antibiotics, pain management, or chemotherapy at home. This approach helps alleviate hospital bed shortages and reduces occupancy rates. For example, a December 2024 NHS report indicated 552,592 emergency admissions that month in the UK, marking a 1.2% rise compared to December 2023. Such trends underscore how increasing hospital admissions support demand for these infusion pumps.

View the full elastomeric infusion pumps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/elastomeric-infusion-pumps-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Growing Healthcare Spending Encourages Market Adoption

Rising healthcare expenditures also play a significant role in driving demand for elastomeric infusion pumps. Healthcare spending encompasses the financial resources allocated by individuals, institutions, and governments for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management of health conditions. Technological advancements often come with higher costs, pushing overall healthcare investment upward. This increased funding allows hospitals and home-care providers to acquire advanced infusion devices, access specialty therapies, and maintain proper training and equipment upkeep. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported in December 2024 that U.S. healthcare spending rose by 7.5% in 2023, reaching $4.9 trillion, or approximately $14,570 per person. This growth in healthcare investment supports the expanding use of elastomeric infusion pumps.

Regional Growth Outlook Highlights Asia-Pacific as the Fastest Expanding Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the elastomeric infusion pump market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the upcoming years. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market developments.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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