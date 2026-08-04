Broome County Calls for Collaborative Path Forward for En-Joie Golf Course

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County Legislature Chairman Daniel J. Reynolds today sent a letter to Village of Endicott Mayor Nick Burlingame and members of the Village Board reaffirming the County's commitment to a collaborative transition of En-Joie Golf Course and confirming that Broome County will not submit a proposal in response to the Village's recently issued Request for Proposals (RFP) for operation and management of the course.

Broome County's current agreement to operate and manage En-Joie Golf Course expires on December 31, 2026.

Rather than competing through the RFP process, the County is reiterating its previous proposal to extend the current management agreement for one additional year while working cooperatively with the Village to complete the transfer of En-Joie Golf Course to Broome County. Under that proposal, Broome County would invest in replacing the golf course's aging irrigation system.

Broome County also expressed concern that the Village's decision to issue an RFP during the final months of the existing management agreement has created unnecessary uncertainty for employees, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the County as it develops its 2027 budget.

The County noted that En-Joie employs dedicated staff whose livelihoods depend on the facility, while the on-site restaurant has already booked weddings, graduation parties, rehearsal dinners, and other catered events into 2027. The course also hosts numerous tournaments each year that raise critical funds for organizations including Mercy House, Habitat for Humanity, Little Italy, and many other local nonprofits.

The County's proposal remains available should the Village wish to revisit discussions.