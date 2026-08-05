Muscadine field day set for Aug. 27

CARRIERE, Miss. -- Muscadine producers can learn more about growing the specialty crop during an upcoming field day.

The 2026 Muscadine Field Day will be held Aug. 27 at the Mississippi State University McNeill Research Unit in Carriere, located at 7 Ben Gill Road, across from Jack’s Fish House. The field day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. The program begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

The event is co-hosted by the MSU Extension Service, the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. Speakers from all three units will discuss muscadines.

Topics include new leafhopper pests, selecting muscadine cultivars for success and insect and disease management.

The Vitis x Muscadinia, or VxM, research project, will also be discussed. MSU is one of 13 universities across the U.S. that have partnered for the project, which is focused on developing a hybrid grape for quality and disease resistance.

Attendees will also be able to explore passion fruit, learn about pesticide modes of action, learn about transitioning to an organic program, view winemaking equipment and explore the vineyard and taste the fruit.

The field day is free and open to commercial and hobby producers. All registration is on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring water and chairs.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Eric Stafne at eric.stafne@msstate.edu.