Đurić Speaks with Romanian Foreign Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić held a telephone conversation today with Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Oana Țoiu to discuss the current situation on the Danube caused by exceptionally low water levels, as well as the possibilities for coordinated action by the two countries aimed at mitigating the impact on navigation, the economy, and the functioning of river transport.

Đurić and Țoiu underscored the importance of close cooperation between the competent institutions of Serbia and Romania in monitoring the situation and undertaking measures that will help preserve the safety of navigation and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of traffic on the Danube.

The ministers went on to reaffirm the traditionally good and friendly relations between Serbia and Romania, as well as their shared commitment to further enhancing bilateral ties through an intensive political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The two ministers also discussed the possibilities for re-establishing the cross-border railway connection between Serbia and Romania, which would represent a significant contribution to improving connectivity and strengthening economic cooperation.