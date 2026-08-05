Highest FDA recall issued for certain convenience kits

The Food and Drug Administration Aug. 3 identified Class I recalls of two convenience kit products. Certain kits by Medline Industries have been recalled due to the containment of recalled Huons Bupivacaine Hydrochloride Dextrose Injections. The injections pose a risk of infection, inflammatory response and/or reduced anesthetic effectiveness. Certain convenience kits by Medical Action Industries have also been recalled due to the containment of Medline’s Namic Angiographic Star Off Handle Manifolds, which have been found to contain particulate within the fluid path of the manifolds.

In addition, the FDA issued an early alert for certain Intraosseous Vascular Access System Needle Sets by Becton Dickinson due to some lots being manufactured with out-of-tolerance dimensions. BD said it has resulted in some lots being manufactured with out-of-tolerance dimensions, with some users reporting difficulty removing the obturator following placement of the needle sets.