Resurfacing project on Route 89 progressing to Belle this week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A project to improve Missouri Route 89 from Chamois to Belle is progressing well with work scheduled to wrap up this week on the section from Chamois to Linn and on Spur 89.

With the north section complete, construction crews from Pace Construction LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin work in Belle on Thursday, Aug. 6, and progress north to Linn. Street parking along Route 89 in Belle will be closed as the area is resurfaced. After the old surface has been removed, motorists should anticipate a rough surface through Belle overnight Thursday, before the new pavement is placed on Friday.

Crews plan to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. One lane will remain open with flaggers and pilot vehicles directing motorists through the work zones. This work is expected to continue through the end of August.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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