BB26-1: Simulated Ground Ammunition Emergency

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan --U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron and the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron collaborated in a simulated emergency response during exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assessed a simulated missile that had fallen from a munitions trailer while Fire and Emergency Services personnel remained on standby.

The simulation provided Airmen with an opportunity to work alongside other agencies and help streamline communication for real world preparation. This also provides Airmen with necessary training to handle real-world emergencies, strengthen coordination, readiness and regional defense capabilities.

“For these scenarios it's more about ensuring the dropped ammunition is handled in a way that it will not harm the aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jerry Jones, 18th CES noncommissioned officer in charge of training. “It's important for contingency environments because we don't want to delay sorties.”

18th CES firefighters were present for potential fire hazards while 18th SFS Airmen secured the area, enabling EOD Airmen to safely assess the ammunition for potential hazards, a prime example of multiple agencies working together.

“These exercises provide realistic scenarios for us to practice are procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dawson Proctor, 18th SFS law enforcement patrolman. “It ensures we know the appropriate action needed to reduce risk and increase safety.”

Exercises like BB26-1 replicate the unpredictable nature of real-world operations and reinforce the importance of mission-ready Airmen who can respond effectively in high-pressure situations.