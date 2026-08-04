ITD announces new leadership changes

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has implemented executive management changes prompted by several recent retirements.

Laila Kral has been appointed as ITD Chief Deputy. Kral comes to ITD after 14 years at the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) where she most recently served as the head of the agency. Before LHTAC, Kral spent nearly a decade in the private industry after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Boise State University.

Lisa McClellan has been appointed as ITD Chief of Administration. She most recently served as ITD’s administrator over the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). McClellan has been with ITD since 2004, having served in management roles in both Financial Services and DMV divisions. Lisa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Lewis Clark State College.

CJ Kendrick replaces McClellan as DMV Administrator. Most recently, Kendrick had served as the DMV deputy administrator since 2024 and has worked at the DMV for more than 13 years. Kendrick is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan as a flight medic.

These changes are under the leadership of newly appointed ITD Director Alberto Gonzalez, and they will be implemented in the coming weeks.

The ITD Executive Leadership Team includes Gonzalez, Kral, McClellan, Chief Deputy Dave Kuisti and Chief of Operations Todd Hubbard.

“I am so excited to see this powerhouse team come together,” said Gonzalez, “Our executive managers each bring their own expertise to form a well-rounded team that knows all sides of the transportation industry.”

Recent ITD retirements include former director Scott Stokes; Dave Tolman, former chief administrative officer; and Brenda Williams, who served as chief innovation experience officer. Mollie McCarty will take on a newly created role to advance ITD’s statewide leadership in transportation safety.

“We are so appreciative of their impactful public service careers, and we are committed to continued delivery of a statewide transportation system that serves Idaho’s safety, mobility and economic opportunity. This is an exciting new chapter for ITD.”